Chelsea receive injury boost as 2 key players return to training

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic have returned to group training ahead of the Blues' clash with Leeds United on Saturday (March 4). The pair have been sidelined with injuries but could give Graham Potter a vital boost by returning to the team.

Kante has been out of action since August with a hamstring injury. He has featured just twice across competitions. The French midfielder's absence has been felt, with the Blues lacking a midfield anchor. Meanwhile, Pulisic suffered a knee injury at the start of January. The American winger has made 21 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Chelsea have confirmed on their official website that the duo were back in team training on Monday (February 27). Potter's side returned to training after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

The Evening Standard reports that the Blues are hopeful of Pulisic being able to feature against Leeds on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kante will need more time to get back to full fitness after spending so much time on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the news of the pair returning is massive for Chelsea, who are enduring a torrid season.

They are 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points. Potter has dealt with an injury crisis since taking over last September. However, only Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy are the players that will remain sidelined following Kante and Pulisic's return to fitness.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to sell Marc Cucurella in the summer

Marc Cucurella could be put on the transfer market.

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Potter's former side Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £60 million. However, the Spanish left-back has struggled at Stamford Bridge. He has made 26 appearances, providing two assists and helping the side keep eight clean sheets. His performances have been in stark contrast to his debut season in the Premier League with Brighton. He was named the Seagulls' Player of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign.

According to 90min, the Blues are preparing to put Cucurella up for sale in the summer. This would come as a surprise given his lack of time at the club. Alongside this, the Spaniard also provides competition to Ben Chilwell at left-back, the latter is plagued by constant injury issues.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “I didn’t hear any of that.”



Graham Potter says he didn’t hear any boos by Chelsea fans towards Marc Cucurella in Dortmund. He also confirms that the player had his house broken into shortly after joining the club. 🗣️ “I didn’t hear any of that.”Graham Potter says he didn’t hear any boos by Chelsea fans towards Marc Cucurella in Dortmund. He also confirms that the player had his house broken into shortly after joining the club. https://t.co/LesCWFAJV1

Cucurella signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge last summer. He was joined by his former manager Potter in September but the pair have not been able to rediscover the form they found together at the Amex Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes