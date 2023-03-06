Chelsea receive massive boost as 3 key players return to training ahead of UCL game against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have received some valuable positive news as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash. Reece James, N'Golo Kante, and Christian Pulisic were seen training ahead of the home game on Tuesday, March 7.

The Blues will hope to get these players back as they look to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

James has had an injury-laden season. The right-back, when healthy, is one of the most talented players for Graham Potter's side but has failed to make regular appearances. The England international missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury.

On his return to the Premier League following the World Cup break, he suffered a setback to the same knee that kept him out for a month. He missed Chelsea's last clash against Leeds United with a tight hamstring but is expected to be in contention to make an appearance against Dortmund.

Kante, meanwhile, suffered a major hamstring injury in August last year that has kept him out of action for the entirety of Potter's tenure. The Frenchman, however, is close to making a full recovery and has been in training for the past few weeks. He is also close to agreeing on a new contract with Chelsea as his current one expires this summer.

Pulisic also went down with a knee injury in the team's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in January. He has missed two months of action but could make a return against his old team, Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea ready to break the bank for Serie A star

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Chelsea have shown interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, co-owner Todd Boehly could continue the Blues' massive spending spree with a €130 million move for the Nigerian. He will hope to sign the striker to solve the team's troubles in front of goal.

Osimhen is Serie A's leading scorer this season with 19 goals in 21 games and is a key factor behind Napoli's 15-point lead at the top of the standings.

However, Chelsea are set to face competition to sign Osimhen. Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are also looking to sign the player, with Harry Kane's potential departure looking increasingly likely.

A move for Osimhen could prove to be vital for Graham Potter's team. The London side have struggled to score goals this season, scoring just 24 goals in 25 Premier League games.

