Chelsea receive massive boost as 31-year-old star set to return after long injury hiatus: Reports

Chelsea Football Club have received a significant boost with the news that their star midfielder, N'Golo Kante, is set to return from injury. Kante has been out of action since August with a hamstring injury, but according to reports from Football London, he is expected to return either this week or at the start of next.

The French international had surgery on his hamstring in August to repair the damage, and Chelsea fans will be hoping he can remain injury-free for a while. Kante is a vital player for the club, known for his tireless work rate and defensive prowess in midfield.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is expected to carefully manage Kante as he works his way back to full fitness. While some fans may have hoped to see him play in the Champions League first-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund next Wednesday, he will likely not be ready for this fixture.

However, Kante's return will be a welcome boost for Chelsea, as they have several important fixtures coming up in the next few weeks, including away games against Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund. With Kante in the side, the club will be better equipped to face these challenges and build on its current league position.

The Blues have had a terrible season so far, as they sit in ninth position in the Premier League table. The club went through a phase of uncertainty and clarity following the arrival of the new owners. However, with massive spending of close to £600 million in the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea are undergoing a complete overhaul of the squad.

Despite the signings of several young guns, the return of N'Golo Kante will be a much-needed boost for Chelsea as they look to secure their place in the top four and progress in the Champions League anyhow. The 31-year-old French star is a key player for the club, and fans and teammates alike will eagerly anticipate his return.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the verge of departure from Chelsea as deal with Los Angeles FC is finalized - Report

According to Le10Sport, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to leaving the Blues Football Club after an agreement has been reached between the club and Los Angeles FC.

Aubameyang joined the Blues in 2022 after a short stint at Barcelona and was expected to play a vital role this season. However, it appears that the Gabonese striker is now set to move to LAFC, with a deal between the two clubs reportedly finalized. Aubameyang has made only four goal contributions in 17 appearances for the Blues.

The news will disappoint Blues fans, who were hoping to see Aubameyang lead the club's attack this season as a senior player in the squad. However, his departure won't hurt the Potters' side much, as they have got enough options on the bench to play the goalscorer's role.

