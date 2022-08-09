Chelsea receive transfer boost as European giants prepared to sell midfielder for €15 million: Reports

Inter Milan are open to cashing in on Chelsea transfer target Cesare Casadei this summer, according to Tuttosport, via Sempre Inter (h/t The Hard Tackle).

The 19-year-old is valued at €15 million by the Serie A outfit and has two years left on his current contract. Casadei is yet to make his bow in a competitive game for the senior side.

However, the young central midfielder is rated highly in his home country and could be on his way out of Inter in the coming weeks. He is not a part of I Nerazzurri's first-team plans under manager Simone Inzaghi, which should come as music to the ears of Chelsea.

The teenager joined Inter from AC Cesena's youth academy in 2019. He has an impressive scoring record for Inter Milan Primavera, with 24 goals to his name in 65 appearances in all competitions.

So far, Chelsea have signed one midfielder this summer, 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka joined from Aston Villa for a fee of €24 million.

Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour have also returned from their loan spells at Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively. The Blues possess a number of talented young midfielders.

However, Jorginho (30) and N'Golo Kante (31) are slowly entering the twilight of their playing careers and are in the final year of their contracts at Chelsea. Keeping this in mind, Casadei could join the Blues as a potential long-term replacement for either of them.

He has been capped 12 times by the Italy U19 national team and has scored three goals for them. Casadei started three out of four games in Italy's run to the semi-finals of the European U19 Championship 2022. They lost 2-1 to eventual champions England U19 and fell at the penultimate hurdle.

Chelsea rejected West Ham United's approach for Conor Gallagher

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have rejected an approach from West Ham United to sign Conor Gallagher on loan earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old was out on loan at Crystal Palace last season and won the club's Player of the Season award. He ended the campaign with eight goals and five assists in 39 games across all competitions for Patrick Vieira's side.

The England international could be a part of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans in the near future. He finally made his senior debut for the club against Everton on Sunday, August 7, when he came on to replace Jorginho in stoppage time in the second half.

The Blues went on to win the game 1-0 courtesy of a Jorginho penalty in first-half stoppage time. It remains to be seen if Casadei's potential arrival will raise a hurdle in Gallagher's path to securing first-team football under Tuchel.

