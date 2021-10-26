Chelsea rekindle Jules Kounde interest as Antonio Rudiger contract standoff continues - Reports

Chelsea will reportedly resume their pursuit of France international Jules Kounde. The Blues were eager to sign the Sevilla star in the summer, but were unwilling to meet the Spanish club's £70 million valuation of the 22-year-old.

According to Football.London, Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential exit of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Chelsea and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club.

Antonio Rudiger has become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up this season. The former AS Roma star fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season under the management of Frank Lampard but has managed to rejuvenate his career under Thomas Tuchel.

Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season. The Germany international is reportedly looking for a wage deal in the region of £200,000 per week, whereas Chelsea are only willing to offer £140,000.

The 28-year-old is set to reject the contract offer and could be set to leave the club as a free agent next summer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in Rudiger.

Chelsea will look to replace Rudiger by signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Blues have had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and tried to sign him this summer.

Chelsea will look to sign Kounde once more next summer if Rudiger leaves the club.

Kounde has become one of the hottest properties in football over the last couple of years. He helped Sevilla win the Europa League in his debut season with the club.

The youngster also helped Sevilla finish in fourth-place in the La Liga table last season. He contributed four goals in 48 appearances in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea could cool their interest in Jules Kounde due to the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr

Trevoh Chalobah has been one of the breakout stars of the 2021-22 Premier League season thus far.

The Chelsea youth product made his league debut for the club this season and has slotted seamlessly into Chelsea's backline. He has made six appearances and scored two goals in the league this season.

Malang Sarr also made his debut for Chelsea in their 1-0 victory over Brentford a couple of weeks ago. The 22-year-old put in an impressive performance against a tricky Brentford front-line.

The emergence of Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr could lead to Chelsea cooling their interest in Jules Kounde.

