Chelsea's 2021-22 season: Too many draws kill the title challenge

Chelsea finished the 2021-22 Premier League season 19 points behind the eventual league champions Manchester City. But it is not all doom and gloom for Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea's season was derailed due to some inexplicable finishing by their forwards and some crucial mistakes at the back. However, there are signs that Tuchel's team could mount a title challenge next term.

Chelsea's inability to maintain a lead a cause of concern

The Blues' 11 draws during the season really drew the limelight. Comparing that to their top four rivals, Manchester City drew six, Liverpool eight and Tottenham Hotspur drew five games. What is even more glaring is the way that the team drew these games.

The table below shows details of Chelsea's drawn games this season (all xG data taken from understat.com).

Opponent Score Goalscorers (min) xG - xGA Liverpool (A) 1-1 Havertz (22')Salah (45'+5') (pen) 0.57 - 2.08 Burnley (H) 1-1 Havertz (33')Vydra (80') 3.01 - 0.67 Manchester United (H) 1-1 Sancho (50')Jorginho (69') (pen) 2.35 - 0.56 Everton (H) 1-1 Mount (70')Brathwaite (74') 3.20 - 0.83 Wolves (A) 0-0 0.79 - 0.32 Brighton and Hove Albion (H) 1-1 Lukaku (28')Welbeck (90+1') 0.76 - 0.79 Liverpool (H) 2-2 Mane (9'), Salah (26')Kovacic (42'), Pulisic (45+1') 1.39 - 1.79 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) 1-1 Ziyech (28')Webster (60') 0.57 - 0.75 Manchester United (A) 1-1 Alonso (60')Ronaldo (62') 2.47 - 0.62 Wolves (H) 2-2 Lukaku (56')(58')(pen)Trincao (57'), Coady (90+7') 1.82 - 1.68 Leicester (H) 1-1 Maddison (6')Alonso (34') 1.62 - 0.04

Out of the 11 draws in five of those games, Chelsea have significantly outplayed their opponents as shown by their 'xG' (expected goals) and 'xGA' (expected goals against). In six games, they have conceded after 60 mins from a leading position, twice in injury time of the second half. This highlights two major aspects of the Blues' play this season. One, they don't kill off games they should, and secondly, their defense is not as well organized as last year.

Individual mistakes like Jorginho's against Manchester United at home have also led to matches being drawn. Let's assume that Chelsea managed to win the games against Burnley (H), Manchester United (H, A), Everton (H), Leicester (H), Brighton (H), Wolves (H) from the list. They would have had 14 more points, bringing their season-ending tally to 88 points, just five off Manchester City.

Gaining these points would have meant that the Blues would have been in contention for the title towards the end. It is distinctly possible that results from other games like Brentford and Arsenal at home could have different outcomes. But football is not played on paper, and Tuchel is well aware that it is on the pitch that his team needs to improve both offensively and defensively.

Their expensive attack has repeatedly frustrated Tuchel with their inability to kill off games. Romelu Lukaku was brought in in the summer with a huge fee and huge expectations, but has failed. Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz have both been profligate in front of goal on multiple occasions. An injury-ridden season coupled with off-field issues of being sanctioned has also not helped.

Chelsea's defensive woes this season

Additionally, their mean defense, which conceded a record low number of goals on their way to their second Champions League title, has faltered this season. Injuries to their full-backs and midfield, individual mistakes and a tiring schedule have all contributed to this drop in form. The club are being forced to look at defensive replacements with the departure of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta (possibly as per Football London).

Tuchel has himself highlighted the fact that his team this season have failed to win games which they ideally should. He termed it "a bad mixture" after the defeat to Everton.

“At the moment, we don’t get the points when we play well and deserve more, and we lose when we play okay, this is a bad mixture,” Tuchel said as per the Chelsea Chronicle.

The Blues have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, a cause of concern for Tuchel. Only Southampton (29), Newcastle (24) and Leicester (21) have dropped more. This kind of form cannot lead to a sustained title challenge and the manager will surely look to rectify that.

Overall, Tuchel will be well aware that the points table does not fully reflect Chelsea's position in the league. They are not yet the finished product, like Liverpool and Manchester City, but are strong challengers to them. The German manager will look to bring in his mould of players during the upcoming transfer window. For Blues fans, there is every reason to hope.

This season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for Chelsea fans, and this break will be welcome for all. Under new ownership, it is time for the Blues to aim to reclaim their Premier League crown.

