Chelsea’s move to sign transfer target collapses over contract agreement - Reports

Chelsea's move to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer has collapsed, according to The Sun (via Sky Sports). The Blues were keen to lure the Gabonese to Stamford Bridge to strengthen their attack this season, but it now looks like they will need to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

As per the aforementioned report, the deal hit an impasse, as Chelsea and Aubameyang couldn't reach an agreement over the contract length. The striker was looking forward to getting a two-year deal at Stamford, but the Blues were only willing to have him for just a year.

Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang. No deal in place yesterday.

It is not yet known how the Premier League giants will react to the setback, with the transfer window set to shut next week. Thomas Tuchel's side are in dire need of attacking firepower after letting Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner. The Blues have struggled up front in their first three Premier League games of the season.

Chelsea have scored just thrice in the English top flight since the campaign kicked off, with none of the strkes coming from attackers. The Blues fired blanks in their last game at Leeds United, putting up an abysmal performance in a 3-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang's future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air. Barcelona are looking to sell the striker this summer to free up their wage bill and raise funds for potential arrivals. As per reports, Manchester United have joined the race for the forward's signature. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can prise the player away.

Barcelona want to be patient with Aubameyang's situation. They want to sell him for €30m.

If nothing comes up in the next few days, the Gabonese will likely stay put at Camp Nou. Barcelona manager Xavi is believed to be a huge fan of Aubameyang and is open to keeping him as his second striker following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Exploring Chelsea's alternative options following Aubameyang transfer breakdown

What's next for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea will likely turn their attention to another forward after their attempt to sign Aubameyang has collapsed. With the transfer window about to close, Tuchel will hope to close a deal soon.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Londoners have identified Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as their next target. As per the report, the Blues have sounded out to the player's entourage over a potential transfer.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's Rafael Leao and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku are also reportedly on the Blues' radar. It remains to be seen who ends up at Stamford Bridge.

