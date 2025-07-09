Chelsea's official social media account take dig at Brazilian club's post about Blues after qualifying to Club World Cup final

Chelsea's official X handle has cheekily replied to a post from Brazilian side Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues managed to qualify for the final of the tournament, beating Fluminense 2-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday, July 08.
However, they haven't had the better of all Brazilian teams in the competition. During the group stages, the Blues were beaten 3-1 by Flamengo after Nicolas Jackson was shown a red card in the 68th minute of the tie.
Following this victory, Flamengo aimed a dig at the Premier League club and posted on their official X handle:
"Where did the Chelsea fans go?"
Now, the Blues have responded to this post after their semi-final win and said:
"To New York for the Club World Cup final."
The Blues will now face one of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Real Madrid in the final. These two massive European teams are set to clash in the other semi-final of the competition on Thursday, July 10.
PSG have been dominant this season, winning the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 trophies. Chelsea may wish to face Real Madrid over the French outfit, given that Los Blancos ended the campaign without Champions League, La Liga, or Copa del Rey success.
The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 13 at the MetLife Stadium.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Moises Caicedo could feature in Club World Cup final after ankle injury
Chelsea are sweating over the fitness of key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who picked up an injury in the closing stages of their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final victory.
While the Ecuador international felt pain after the game, Blues boss Enzo Maresca says that the ex-Brighton man could be fit for the final on Sunday. Speaking after the match, he said (via Metro):
"Moi twisted his ankle. When it happened I told him, because there just two or three minutes to go, I told him we could play with 10 players, the important thing was to not make it worse because we have a game on Sunday."
"But he felt that he could try, but he tried and he felt pain. Hopefully he can be fit on Sunday, we will see."
So far, Caicedo has made four appearances in the Club World Cup, bagging an assist. If he does miss this match, Maresca may turn to Andrey Santos to play the role.