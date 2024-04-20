Chelsea's rivals agreed deal with Manchester City to sign Cole Palmer before Stamford Bridge transfer, says club chief 

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has claimed that the club were in pole position to sign Cole Palmer before he signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Palmer made himself available to other clubs in search of regular playing time away from Manchester City and eventually completed a £40million deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge.

Brady has claimed that West Ham manager David Moyes "tried very hard" to convince the 21-year-old to move to the London Stadium, but he chose to move to the west London club instead.

Brady stated (via The Sun):

"Which is probably why David Moyes tried very hard to sign him. We even had a deal agreed with City until Chelsea swooped."

Brady explained that Pep Guardiola's decision to let Palmer leave may have been justified by the fact that he brought similar characteristics to the table as Phil Foden. She added:

"Pep Guardiola was certain Cole Palmer would be a star for Manchester City yet allowed him to go to Chelsea for about £40m. And his explanation that he let Palmer leave because he would not guarantee him regular first-team football is a selfless act, both rare and generous. And it is bound to help Chelsea be a major rival over the next few seasons."

Brady also stated that while Guardiola no longer has to choose between Palmer and Foden, England coach Gareth Southgate will have to make that choice for his XI for Euro 2024.

Brady added:

"Foden, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are just about fixtures in Southgate’s best team and, short of playing Palmer wide or in midfield, his chances of starting are even less than at City."

Palmer had earlier stated that he was willing to go on loan to be ready for first-team football. However, Guardiola reportedly made it clear that the Englishman was either staying or being sold.

Cole Palmer has been sensational for Chelsea since his move from Manchester City

Palmer has scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season so far

The 21-year-old has probably been the only highlight for the Blues in an otherwise underwhelming season. He continued his purple patch during their recent Premier League game against Everton, scoring four goals. He also scored his second hat-trick in three matches, while also scoring his 20th goal in the Premier League this season.

Palmer is now tied with former teammate Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot this season. However, he failed to make a dent during the Blues' FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, with Chelsea losing 0-1 to Manchester City.

The Cityzens, who witnessed heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid midweek, advanced to the final of the domestic cup and will enter the tie as defending champions.

Guardiola's men are also atop the Premier League table, while Chelsea sit on the ninth spot, miles away from European football. Mauricio Pochettino's men will return to Premier League action when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Tuesday.

