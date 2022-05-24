Chelsea's top target spotted in London as reported transfer edges closer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been spotted in London amid rumors of him joining Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders in European football, having made 44 appearances for the Spanish side this season.

As reported on CFC newspage, long-term Blues transfer target Kounde has been pictured in London.

Due to sanctions currently imposed on the club, Chelsea cannot currently negotiate with any player, nor can they complete any player purchases or sales.

The long-running ownership saga looks set to conclude this week, as BBC Sport reports that a consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly is on the verge of completing a takeover of the west London club. This news has come despite "major hurdles" still needing to be overcome.

Fan Nation reports that the Kounde deal will be completed once the takeover has been confirmed, with defensive reinforcments desperately needed following the impending departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign the French defender during last summer's transfer window, but Fan Nation claimed that the club simply ran out of time to get the deal over the line.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said at the time:

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Fabrizio Romano



Jules Koundé to Chelsea, confirmed and HERE WE GO! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €70m to Sevilla and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. Koundé will sign a long-term contract until 2026.

Thomas Tuchel hints at Chelsea signing new attackers once takeover confirmed

The Blues have endured a turbulent season, having lost both domestic cup finals and finished well short of the Premier League's top two.

Record signing Romelu Lukaku failed to hit the heights expected of him, having netted just 15 times since his return to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Only midfielder Mason Mount has reached double figures for top-flight goals this term and Tuchel recognises that his side need attacking reinforcements.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, the German boss claimed:

"Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question," Tuchel said.

He added:

"We are late because other clubs can take players. We have to be fast and smart as soon as the sanctions are lifted. There’s a lot of work to do."

Neymar on Tuchel…



"Thomas Tuchel? I would give my life on the pitch for him. He is a truly brilliant man."

