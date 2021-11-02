"Chelsea seems to be the perfect fit" - Thomas Tuchel claims he 'wasn't happy' to be sacked by PSG but says he's 'super happy' to be at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was not a happy man after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last year, but the German is glad to have ended up at Chelsea. Tuchel believes Chelsea is the ideal club for him at this point in time, and declared that he wants to win more trophies at Stamford Bridge.

PSG sacked Tuchel in December 2020 after weeks of speculation surrounding the German manager's future at the club. Chelsea came calling in January after they decided to part ways with Frank Lampard, who struggled to get results despite splashing the cash in the transfer window.

Tuchel said he was skeptical about Chelsea's offer at first, as it was just an 18-month deal. He admitted that he made a "brave" and "courageous" decision to take on the Chelsea job. The appointment worked out well as Tuchel guided Chelsea to the Champions League title within six months of taking the reins.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League game against Malmo, Tuchel said:

"Chelsea seems to be the perfect fit for me. I am super happy to be at this club. If you feel happy and appreciated, everything falls into place very genuinely and you are able to produce results together. I don't know if I needed extra motivation but I wasn't happy to be sacked at Christmas because my mission was not fulfilled. I had big plans for the Champions League campaign and to win the league again at PSG. I was hungry and on the way. It was a huge interruption."

"But then some weeks later came a huge opportunity and the desire to step into this adventure was bigger than the fear and concern about the 18-month contract. You need to take the adventure, be brave, courageous and I have the feeling I got a big reward."

Thomas Tuchel's tactical tweaks at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager in January, and he immediately turned the club's fortunes around. The German switched to a back-three formation, which plugged holes in their defense and made them extremely hard to break down.

Tuchel has, however, struggled to get the most out of his forwards. Timo Werner has managed just two goals in 10 games in all competitions this season, while Romelu Lukaku has scored four times in 11.

Chelsea's wing-backs have played a prominent role in attack, with Reece James the club's top scorer in the Premier League with four goals. Ben Chilwell is joint second with Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount on three.

Edited by Arvind Sriram