Chelsea send 'firm proposal' for signing 25-year old superstar: Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer this summer and are strongly pushing for his signature now. The Barcelona winger is still undecided on his future and has given no hint whether he will extend his stay at the Nou Camp or move elsewhere.

The Catalans are quite frustrated with the situation as the winger's contract will run out in a couple of days time on June 30. Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) have got Dembele on the cover of their Monday edition, conveying that the time has come when the Chelsea linked forward makes his final decision.

While the Spanish giants have struggled to decode what the Frenchman's decision could be, the Blues have reportedly given him a 'firm proposal' to join Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Further, it was also mentioned in the report that the 25-year old's representatives consider it a suitable one.

He can either accept their current offer or leave the club. Barcelona will not budge in their negotiations with Ousmane DembeleHe can either accept their current offer or leave the club. Barcelona will not budge in their negotiations with Ousmane Dembele ❌He can either accept their current offer or leave the club. https://t.co/ErEZGjtD7b

Thomas Tuchel and Dembele previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund, where the Frenchman impressed under the current Chelsea boss and hence a return could be on the cards. Xavi Hernandez and co. are believed to have handed their player an ultimatum to decide on whether he'd like to continue at Barcelona or leave the club.

The Blaugrana are understood to have presented a final contract and will not make any more changes for him. Chelsea are of course way more financially flexible when compared to the Catalan club, especially after the arrival of new owners led by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea teenager wanted by various Premier League clubs this summer according to Fabrizio Romano

Blues centre-back Levi Colwill is a wanted man this summer as a result of his impressive loan spell with Championship club Huddersfield Town in the 2021-22 campaign. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Nottingham Forest have all enquired about the Chelsea academy graduate.

Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill. Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal.Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill. Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal. 🔵 #CFC Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill.

Colwill made 32 appearances for Huddersfield last season and helped them in making the play-offs of the EFL Championship. It is unclear whether the 19-year old is a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans, especially after Romano also mentioned that the west London club will sign two centre-backs this summer.

It will be interesting to see what approach the Blues take with Colwill in this transfer window.

