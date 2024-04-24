Chelsea set 2 unwanted club records after embarrassing 5-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal

Chelsea set two disappointing club records in their 5-0 hammering at Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 23.

This has been another disappointing season for the Blues and it got a whole lot worse on Tuesday. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring after just four minutes. Both sides created a few more chances but were unable to capitalise on them, with the first half ending a 1-0 for the hosts.

Ben White then made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute before former Chelsea man Kai Havertz scored five minutes later. He then completed his brace in the 65th minute before White also scored his second five minutes later to make it 5-0 for Arsenal.

The defeat meant that the Blues have now set two unwanted club records. They have now conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season with six games remaining. This is their worst tally since the 1996-97 season when they conceded 55. They also conceded 55 goals in the 1994-95 season when the competition had 42 games.

The 5-0 hammering was also their worst-ever defeat against Arsenal in previous 209 meetings. The Blues remained ninth in the league standings, sitting three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino on missing Cole Palmer after Chelsea's defeat against Arsenal

The Blues were dealt a big blow when Cole Palmer was ruled out of their clash against Arsenal due to an illness. While they were also missing Malo Gusto, Palmer has, undoubtedly, been their best player this season. He has recorded 23 goals and 13 assists in 39 games across competitions for Chelsea.

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the impact of missing Palmer. He answered (via Football.London):

"Maybe with him, the team today, it could be in the same situation. But of course Palmer is doing well for us and he is the only player we have to link all the lines of the team. When you miss a player like this, it is not easy. It was a great opportunity for some players to step up.

"We are showing this inconsistency and that is why we are where we are. We are able to have an amazing performance [against Man City] and then one like this. When we have bad days, we are so bad."

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City last summer for a reported fee of €47 million. They will hope he is back for their next match at Aston Villa on Saturday, April 27.

