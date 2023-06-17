Chelsea set to active LaLiga star's release clause but face competition from three club - Reports

Chelsea have decided to trigger Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson's €35 million release clause, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, the Blues will reportedly face competition from three other clubs who are also willing to pay the fee.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported earlier today (17 June) that the West London outfit had agreed personal terms with the player. While initial reports suggested that Chelsea were negotiating the transfer fee with the club, Romano has now confirmed that they have decided to match Villarreal's offer.

The two outfits are discussing additional installments to be included in the contract as well, while the deal is understood to be long-term. Romano wrote on Twitter:

Jackson was in impressive form for the Spanish outfit during the 2022-23 season, which explains why the Blues may face competition in their pursuit of the forward. The Senegal international has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 26 La Liga appearances for Villarreal last term.

"A perfect partner for Enzo Fernandez" - Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea to sign Premier League star linked with the club

Former Blues star Frank Leboeuf has urged the club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The west London outfit are reportedly in the advanced stages of agreeing personal terms with the player while they prepare to submit an official bid (via Fabrizio Romano).

The agreement on personal terms is at very advanced stages since yesterday, almost done. Chelsea have decided to submit official proposal for Moisés Caicedo next week. Direct talks will take place with Brighton in order to get it done.The agreement on personal terms is at very advanced stages since yesterday, almost done. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chelsea have decided to submit official proposal for Moisés Caicedo next week. Direct talks will take place with Brighton in order to get it done. 🚨🔵 #CFCThe agreement on personal terms is at very advanced stages since yesterday, almost done. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hFE929HdhD

Leboeuf believes Caicedo would be the perfect replacement for outgoing Blues midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. The former is set to join Al Ittihad while the latter is inching closer to a move to Manchester City.

The Frenchman wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea (via Chelsa News):

“I think Moises Caicedo from Brighton can be a perfect partner for Enzo Fernandez. Knowing that N’Golo Kante is going, Mateo Kovacic is going, Jorginho left, you need people for that position. I think Caicedo and Enzo is a good match, but we will also need more in that role coming in in case of injuries and suspensions."

He added:

“These two are terrific players but they will need to find a way to combine their skills together to make sure it works and they gel. Enzo is very good at doing the kind of Kovacic task. Caicedo is the type of player who can substitute Kante, so it can work, absolutely.”

