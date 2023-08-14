Chelsea set asking price for Romelu Lukaku as Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Juventus target - Reports

Chelsea Football Club have reportedly set a price tag of £38.7 million for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur, as per UK Express. The discussions between the two Premier League clubs are reportedly in advanced stages.

The negotiations come after Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich, which has left Tottenham seeking a replacement in their squad. If all add-ons are met, Tottenham will gain up to £100 million from Kane's departure.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou currently faces a striking dilemma with only Richarlison as the sole recognized senior striker. Despite the Brazilian's limited goal-scoring performance in his inaugural Premier League season at the club, he was overshadowed by the presence of Kane. The potential acquisition of Lukaku could offer Postecoglou a much-needed solution.

Chelsea's urgency to find a suitable suitor for Lukaku stems from the player's desire to seek a future away from Stamford Bridge. Despite his prowess on the field, Inter Milan's withdrawal from the race earlier in the summer and resistance from Juventus supporters have hindered his options.

Sources suggest that the two clubs could agree if Tottenham are willing to meet this evaluation. However, there is a potential roadblock in Romelu Lukaku's personal preference. It is suggested that the Belgian is disinclined to remain in the Premier League but views a move to Tottenham as a more appealing option than the lure of Saudi Arabia's football scene.

Although Lukaku might consider the Saudi Pro League later in the transfer window, he currently trains independently at Chelsea's Cobham training facility.

Chelsea in negotiations with Newcastle United for Marc Cucurella loan with obligation to buy - Report

Chelsea Football Club are currently engaged in discussions with Newcastle United regarding the potential loan transfer of Marc Cucurella.

Aiming to secure an advantageous deal, Chelsea are reportedly pressing for an obligation to buy within the loan agreement. Journalist Felix Johnson reveals that Cucurella, who has contributed two assists in 33 appearances for Chelsea, could make the switch to Newcastle.

Notably, the Blues acquired Cucurella from Brighton in 2022 for a significant fee of 28 million euros, and this potential loan-to-buy arrangement underscores the strategic planning of both clubs.

The Spanish left-back started on the bench in Chelsea's 1-1 season-opener draw against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13.