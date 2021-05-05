Chelsea set to compete with Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund star - Reports

Chelsea are set to compete with Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Manchester United were supposedly the front-runners to sign him.

However, Bild have claimed that Chelsea too have joined the race to sign the winger, as Thomas Tuchel wants to work with the talented 21-year old.

Tuchel missed out on working with Sancho as he left for Paris Saint-Germain right before Sancho’s move to the German club.

Sancho’s former teammate Christian Pulisic moved to Stamford Bridge in 2019, and the Englishman could follow in the American’s path this summer.

Borussia Dortmund will sell Sancho this summer if their demands are met, and their asking price is considerably lower than last season’s £100million.

Owing to the financial strain caused by the pandemic, Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Sancho for a fee of £78million.

Chelsea to face stern competition from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have chased Sancho for quite some time now, and they are expected to go all-out for him this summer after their advances were rejected last season.

Chelsea have the funds to compete with the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen which club Sancho will choose.

Manchester United will perhaps have a slight edge over Chelsea in the race to sign Sancho because they are well-placed to challenge for the title again next season, and could perhaps offer Sancho a position in the team straightaway.

Jadon Sancho first 100 Bundesliga games:



⚽️36 goals

🅰️50 assists

📊directly involved in a goal every 84 minutes

🔑212 key passes/2.6 key passes per 90

🎯51 big chances created

⚡️275 successful dribbles/3.4 successful dribbles per 90



21 years of age. Insane stats, insane talent. pic.twitter.com/VFEOaxAn4Q — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) April 23, 2021

The competition for a starting spot is higher at Chelsea, though. The Blues have the duo of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi vying for a position on the right side of the attack.

Sancho is still only 21 and has a long future ahead of him. If the Blues can win some silverware this season and finish in the top four, then they can perhaps manage to tempt Sancho to join them ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool are another club said to be in the running, but they might struggle to sign Sancho if they finish outside the top four spots in the Premier League.