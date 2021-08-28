Chelsea set to complete signing of top transfer target - Reports

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has reportedly 'flown out of Spain' ahead of a potential move to Chelsea in the coming days. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last couple of months and could be set to finalize a transfer to the Blues.

According to Diario de Sevilla, it is only 'a matter of time' before Chelsea's move for Jules Kounde is completed. Jules Kounde is currently in Paris awaiting news of his transfer to Chelsea from Sevilla.

The Blues are set to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million. They also sold Tammy Abraham to Italian club AS Roma last week for £34 million. Chelsea will use the money from the sales of Zouma and Abraham to fund a move for Jules Kounde.

Kounde rose to prominence during his debut season with Sevilla in 2019-20. He played a starring role in Sevilla's Europa League triumph that season and has since been heavily linked with a move to some of Europe's elite clubs. The 22-year-old was also part of Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea have tabled multiple offers for Kounde during this summer's transfer window. The Blues reportedly offered Kurt Zouma plus €35 million to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde. Zouma, however, rejected the move as he was keen to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea have managed to move on Zouma, Abraham and Davide Zappacosta in the last two weeks, thereby creating space in their squad for a new signing.

Kounde is likely to face heavy competition for a starting place in Chelsea's defense. Thomas Tuchel already has the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Trevor Chalobah and Cesar Azpilicueta to call on at the moment.

Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde are likely to make Chelsea genuine title contenders

Jules Kounde (left) in action for France at Euro 2020

Chelsea are the club that look most likely to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. The Blues are among the favorites due to the strength in depth they possess, even though Manchester United have also had an excellent window.

The addition of a top-quality striker like Romelu Lukaku and a promising young defender in Jules Kounde will help Chelsea compete for multiple trophies this season.

