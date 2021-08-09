Chelsea set to lose promising youngster to Premier League rivals - Reports

Chelsea are no strangers to exporting promising young talents to various clubs across Europe. The Blues are set to lose another prospect in the coming days, with Southampton preparing to bid for a young Chelsea player.

According to reports, the Saints are interested in signing Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer. Southampton believe they have a decent chance to make the deal happen as the Blues are said to be open to the move.

Southampton close to signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan https://t.co/JiOj5xBVUI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 9, 2021

Broja recently committed to a new deal that would keep him at Stamford Bridge for the next five years. Given that his chances of breaking into the first team are almost non-existent, it is believed the player is open to leaving the club to get more playing time elsewhere next season.

It is still unclear what type of a deal Southampton have in mind regarding their interest in the young forward. However, multiple sources have suggested in the past few days that it could be a loan move.

Armando Broja on his current form:



🗣️"It’s probably the best feeling I’ve had so far during my time with Chelsea. I’ve said it a lot of times, they’re my boyhood club and the club that I love." pic.twitter.com/kWlPjHvfi4 — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) July 31, 2021

Broja is a player who has a lot of potential and is one for the future. The attacker spent last season on loan at Vitesse, where he impressed by scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit. Broja has made just one appearance for Chelsea's senior team, coming on as a late substitute during a 4-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge in March of 2020.

Broja signed a 5-year deal with Chelsea this summer.

How many other youngsters have Chelsea sold this summer?

Should Southampton succeed in their attempt to sign Armando Broja, the Albanian forward would become the third youngster the Saints will capture from Chelsea this summer. They recently lured Valentino Livramento and Dynel Simeu away from the Blues on permanent deals.

In a shocking transfer, Marc Guehi was also sold to Crystal Palace for £18 million. The defender impressed during his loan stint at Swansea last season and became a hot target for a couple of mid-table Premier League sides as a result. That was followed by the sale of Lewis Bate, who joined Leeds United for £1.5 million.

It doesn't look like Chelsea are done yet, with several promising youngsters still being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar