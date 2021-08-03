Chelsea forward could join Serie A side on season-long loan - Reports

Chelsea forward Armando Broja could be sent out on a season-long loan to Serie A side Udinese. The Italian club are interested in signing the Albanian international on loan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via to Caught Offside).

The rumors come only weeks after Armando Broja penned a new five-year deal with Chelsea. The 19-year-old forward has scored twice in pre-season so far and has not looked out of depth in a star-studded Chelsea squad.

This good form has prompted mid-table clubs like Udinese to show interest in Broja, who has only made one first-team appearance for Chelsea in his career. The Serie A side want to sign the teenager on loan for the time being.

Udinese have asked Chelsea for Armando Broja on loan until June 2022. Talks ongoing after his contract extension with Chelsea few days ago. 🇮🇹🇦🇱 #CFC #Udinese — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

This won't be Broja's first loan spell away from Chelsea. The 19-year-old forward impressed at Chelsea's feeder club Vitesse, scoring 10 league goals in 30 appearances for the Dutch side, making him the joint top scorer for the club that season.

So a loan move to a Serie A side would be a step up for the young Albanian and would make sense as well. Armando Broja, like any other Chelsea youngster from the past, will not be thrown into the first-team from the get go.

Chelsea could see many strikers leave this summer

Chelsea could see a number of forwards leave Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a marquee centre-forward to lead the line next season.

The Blues have already sold Frenchman Olivier Giroud to AC Milan for less than £1 million while Tammy Abraham is also close to an exit from the club. According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are also willing to let Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo leave on loan to give them more first-team opportunities.

The exits are all indications towards a blockbuster centre-forward signing this summer. The Blues have been linked with multiple forwards, including Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, both of whom will cost Roman Abramovich upwards of £100 million.

Despite showing ambitions in the transfer window, Chelsea have yet to make a signing this summer.

