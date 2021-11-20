Chelsea set to make €60 million offer for Real Madrid star: Reports

According to a report from El Nacional, Chelsea are willing to shell out €60 million in order to secure the signing of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Militao joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 from FC Porto. Sadly, his first season with Los Blancos was rather poor, as he looked like a liability each time he took the field.

However, he has since established himself as a permanent member of Real Madrid's backline. This is also because seasoned defenders Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos left the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in search of greener pastures.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Chelsea ‘make £34m transfer bid’ for Real Madrid star Eder Militao and offer star defender huge salary rise thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea ‘make £34m transfer bid’ for Real Madrid star Eder Militao and offer star defender huge salary rise thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Militao has formed a formidable partnership with David Alaba. They have helped Real Madrid get off to a brisk start under Carlo Ancelotti. Militao has also made great strides in development in Spain, which has naturally caught the eye of Chelsea.

Chelsea might go through a defensive revamp next year. It is because the contracts for Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger expire in the summer of 2022. There is hope that Christensen and Azpilicueta will sign new deals. However, the same can't be said about Rudiger, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among other clubs.

Chelsea preparing an offer for Real Madrid defender as the Blues prepare for the departure of Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have showcased defensive brilliance under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues might be on their way to breaking their own defensive record in the Premier League (they conceded 15 goals in the 2004-05 season).

However, Chelsea might find themselves in turbulent waters next season without their prime defenders. To combat that, Chelsea are willing to shell out an astounding €60 million to clinch the 23-year-old’s signing from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is keen to leave Real Madrid as he feels unhappy. Los Blancos' pursuit of Jules Kounde has left him unsettled, implying he would have to vie for playing time with the Frenchman. Furthermore, he feels let down as Real Madrid haven't offered him a better contract despite his dominant performances in the last year or so.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Rudiger rumour of what Chelsea have offered & what Rudigers management team want. Antonio Rudiger rumour of what Chelsea have offered & what Rudigers management team want. https://t.co/xaAKtnc9XU

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea, on the flip side, are willing to meet his expected demands to sway him away from Spain. His situation has also caught the eye of PSG and Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will continue their pursuit or play ball with Rudiger and Christensen over a contract extension.

Edited by Diptanil Roy