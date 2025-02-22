Chelsea set for transfer tussle with Barcelona to sign Liverpool star next summer: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Chelsea are set to rival Barcelona for the signature of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz in the summer. The Colombian has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants in the summer, but now has the option of remaining in the premier league after interest from the Blues in his services.

Diaz joined the Reds from FC Porto in January 2022 for a reported €53 million fee. He has played 134 times for the Merseyside outfit, bagging 37 goals and 16 assists and helping the team to one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Diaz is enjoying a decent season for Liverpool under Arne Slot, bagging 13 goals and three assists to propell them to the top of the Premier League table. Chelsea and Barcelona will keep a close eye on the 28-year-old forward to complete a transfer at the end of the season. The Colombian is contracted to the Anfield-based side until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona set to rival Liverpool and Chelsea for Premier League striker- Reports

According to a report by SPORT, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Chelsea are set to compete for the services of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has been sensational for the Magpies and has been tipped with a move to a bigger club in the summer.

Isak joined the Magpies for a reported €70 million fee from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. He has played 96 times for the club, scoring 54 goals and providing nine assists.

The Swedish striker is in fabulous form for the club from Tyneside this season, scoring 19 goals and assisting five in 2280 minutes across 29 games. His efforts have helped the side to the League Cup final, with only Arne Slot's side standing between his side and their first major trophy in over four decades.

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Chelsea will face stiff competition for the striker’s signature, with Arsenal also monitoring the Swedish striker. Isak is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028, giving the club leverage to negotiate any potential exit on their terms.

