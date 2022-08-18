Chelsea set to be without 3 players for Premier League clash against Leeds United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update ahead of the Blues' third Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. The German revealed that he could be without the services of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, and Marcos Alonso for the game against Jesse Marsch's side.

The Blues responded to their disappointing performance in their 1-0 victory over Everton a fortnight ago by producing a dominant display against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Tuchel's side created several opportunities and were assured in possession, but they were left infuriated as a couple of contentious refereeing decisions helped Spurs claim a 2-2 draw.

The game ended with Tuchel and Antonio Conte being sent off after an altercation on the touchline. Chelsea's manager could face a lengthy ban after his comments on referee Anthony Taylor after the game, as per The Mirror.

The west London side face another setback as Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are set to be ruled out of action this weekend due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. They will also be without the services of left-back Marcos Alonso, who "is not in training" as he is attempting to "finalise his transfer" to Barcelona.

"[Kovacic] has issues with his knee, always a little bit of a reaction. We decided to take a step back and increase treatment time to reduce the stress that comes from training to have a normal reaction before we start again. Everybody else is available.

"It seems another muscle injury, the hamstring. He [N'Golo Kante] said he feels it pretty strong. So no good news. He [Marcos Alonso] is not in training at the moment and trying to finalise his transfer, so he will not be available for the game."

Chelsea could face a difficult test against Leeds United as Jesse Marsch's side will head into the game on Sunday on the back of a 2-1 victory over Wolves in their Premier League opener and a 2-2 draw with Southampton last weekend.

Thomas Tuchel is likely to rely on Chelsea's youth academy products this weekend

Kovacic and Kante's absence for Chelsea's clash with Leeds United could force Tuchel to provide an opportunity to the Blues' youth academy products.

Conor Gallagher could make his first Premier League start for the west London club on Sunday. Gallagher came on as a second-half substitute against Everton and Tottenham.

The energetic midfielder spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals, providing five assists in 34 Premier League appearances, and winning the Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge this summer and will be keen to play regular football this season. The box-to-box midfielder could be the ideal replacement for Kovacic.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek played the full 90 minutes against Tottenham in the right wing-back position. The England international could be deployed in midfield against Leeds United due to Kante's absence.

