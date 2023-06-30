"Chelsea sign Bono right now", "Why are all Spanish clubs broke?" - Fans react as Sevilla have reportedly put whole squad for sale due to club debt

Fans urged Chelsea to sign Yassine Bono after reports emerged that La Liga club Sevilla have put their entire squad up for sale due to a debt of €90 million.

The La Liga club are in severe debt. Hence, they have put the entire team up for sale to generate revenue. Sevilla have a few notable players in their ranks. Other European giants might consider the idea of signing a few of them.

One fan urged the Blues to sign the Andalusian club's Moroccan shot-stopper, Yasinne Bono.

He wrote on Twitter:

"@ChelseaFC sign Bono right now!"

Eduardo Mendy recently left the Blues to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Kepa Arrizabalaga is the current No. 1 of the team. Bono could be a great backup and can even challenge Kepa for the first-choice spot.

Another fan reacted to Sevilla's dire financial situation, writing:

"why are all Spanish clubs broke.'

His comment could be perceived as a reference to Barcelona. The Catalan club have been through its fair share of financial struggles in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, here are some of the best Twitter reactions as reports emerged that Sevilla are going through difficult financial conditions:

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sevilla faces debts of €90M and declared that the ENTIRE squad is on the market! 🤯



(Source: Sevilla faces debts of €90M and declared that the ENTIRE squad is on the market! 🤯(Source: @marca 🚨 Sevilla faces debts of €90M and declared that the ENTIRE squad is on the market! 🤯😲(Source: @marca ) https://t.co/p8lmWiWTem

Chelsea told Victor Osimhen won't join the club

Attack is another area that the Blues are keen on reinforcing in the summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on his way out. Kai Havertz has already left to join Arsenal.

Victor Osimhen is one of the Blues' priority targets. The Nigerian had a dazzling season with Napoli in 2022–23. However, former Napoli star Bagni said that Osimhen might not join the Blues.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. he same thing with Germany. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world at this point in time. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that clubs are lurking for the talismanic Nigerian. Any interested party, though, might need to shell out around €150 million.

