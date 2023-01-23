Chelsea have special clause in Joao Felix’s loan contract that would secure permanent transfer to Stamford Bridge: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have inserted a clause into Joao Felix's loan deal from Atletico Madrid to make the move permanent. According to The Athletic, the Portuguese player could permanently make a move away from the Spanish capital.

The report also adds that Los Colchoneros consider Felix 'their player' and are 'logically' counting on him to return next season. The loan move came after widespread rumors that the relationship between the player and manager Diego Simeone was strained.

Speaking to Spanish audio platform Sonora, Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin said that Felix, "the biggest investment made by the club," wanted to leave on loan as "the relationship between him and the manager is not good."

Due to discontent between the player and the manager, agent Jorge Mendes reached out to Chelsea to sign the player on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Blues will pay an €11 million loan fee and will also cover 100% of the player's wages. Felix made a strong debut for the London team against Crystal Palace, but it was short-lived after he received a straight red card.

After a club-record signing from Benfica for €127 million, Felix has never reached the form he had with the Portuguese giants, scoring 29 goals in three seasons. It was mostly attributed to Simeone not putting the player in the best position to succeed.

However, the club still believes that the Portuguese can still find his form, and amidst rumors that Simeone could leave, Felix could be interested in returning to Atletico.

Chelsea prepare new bid for Benfica midfielder

Chelsea are renewing their interest in Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are looking to re-enter negotiations for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Blues have renewed their interest in the player after initially making an offer of £112 million paid over three years. However, the Portuguese giants are adamant about the £103 million release clause being paid in full.

They have also shown an interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and had an offer of £55 million rejected by the Seagulls. An improved offer could be on the table as the London club could pair Fernandez with Caicedo.

Chelsea have already spent over €100 million in the January transfer window with signings like Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos.

Having spent over £400 million under the ownership of Todd Boehly, the club are wary of Financial Fair Play regulations and are looking to circumvent them by handing out long-term contracts.

