Chelsea star agrees personal terms with Premier League rivals over January transfer - Reports

Chelsea star Axel Disasi has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa over a transfer this month, according to reports. The English defender is keen to join Unai Emery's side.

Disasi's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain in recent times, with the English defender struggling for game time under Enzo Maresca this season. He has made just six Premier League appearances so far this term for the west Londoners.

Disasi was signed on a six-year deal from AS Monaco in 2023 but is now reportedly keen on securing an exit before the January transfer window closes amid interest from three European sides.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Disasi has agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa. The journalist reports that the 26-year-old centre-back wants to join Villa despite interest from Europe after speaking with manager Unai Emery.

However, Chelsea and Aston Villa are yet to reach an agreement on the potential transfer. Romano wrote on X:

"EXCLUSIVE: Axel Disasi has agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa. Disasi wants to join Villa despite interest from more clubs around Europe after direct talk with Unai Emery, crucial to get the green light. Deal now up to Chelsea and Villa to reach full agreement."

The Blues will next face West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, February 3.

Paul Merson urges Chelsea to replace 27-year-old star after Manchester City defeat

Paul Merson has urged Chelsea to replace goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his dismal performance against Manchester City over the weekend (January 25).

The Blues traveled to the Etihad but failed to come away with any points, suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of the English champions. Noni Madueke gave Chelsea the lead within three minutes but his goal was in vain as Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden got on the scoresheet for City.

It was a night to forget for Sanchez as the Spaniard made another costly error amid increasing scrutiny this season. The goalkeeper strangely decided to venture out of goal when Haaland was one-on-one with Trevoh Chalobah outside the box, allowing the star Manchester City forward to comfortably find the back of the net with a lob.

After the game, Merson took to social media to implore the west Londoners to bring in a new goalkeeper. The Arsenal icon wrote on X:

"Got to get a top GK to go to the level Chelsea want to go …top GK’s win you points not lose you points ⚽️⚽️⚽️ 🔵🔵"

