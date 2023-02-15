Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta hails 'confident' 23-year-old star for 'big impact in the team'

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is confident that Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix could have a tremendous impact on the team. Felix arrived at the club in January on a loan deal. While the Portuguese was sent off in his Premier league debut against Fulham, the 23-year-old attacker scored in his return game against West Ham United.

Azpilicueta revealed that he has been aware of the former Benfica prodigy's talent for a while now and expects Felix to create a positive impact on the team. Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on February 15, Azpilicueta said (via football.london):

"He is [a special talent]. I knew him from Atletico when we played them and from watching La Liga. I was quite surprised when he arrived. He has shown the quality in training. The way he can create spaces, passes, he has been very good.

"He scored against West Ham and that will help his confidence. He is a young boy with big experience and confident and he is having a big impact in the team."

Felix was one of the many promising stars that arrived in west London in January. Apart from the Portuguese, the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, and more have joined the club.

Chelsea, however, are currently 10th in the Premier League with 31 points on the board after 22 league games.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta reveals his mindset ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Borussia Dortmund, Cesar Azpilicueta claimed that he believes Chelsea can win the tournament. The veteran full-back said:

"I never arrive to a Champions League game without thinking we can't win it. Tomorrow is not an exception. The reality is we're not in the best form of results lately but it's a new competition and we have to prove it on the pitch. There is no point looking too far ahead.

"Winning is the next challenge, showing the concentration and focus. I'm not surprised we're not one of the favourites to win the Champions League but the reality is on the pitch and we have to show it."

Azpilicueta was part of the team that lifted the trophy in the 2020-21 season under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage.

