Chelsea star Cole Palmer names Manchester United legend as the best English player of all time

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has named Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney as the best English player in history. The Blues winger was a Red Devils fan during his childhood and looked up to their all-time top goalscorer.

Palmer won the PFA Young Player of the Year award this week and took time to answer several questions with GOAL. One of those was who he viewed as England's all-time greatest:

"Wayne Rooney."

Rooney is one of England's icons. He enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Three Lions, Manchester United, Everton, Derby County, and DC United and is considered one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

Wazza bagged 253 goals and 139 assists in 559 games for Manchester United, making him the club's all-time top scorer. He won 17 major trophies during his career, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Rooney won the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice, and Palmer followed suit. The England international enjoyed a stellar debut season at Chelsea in the 2023-24 campaign.

Palmer, 22, found the net 27 times and provided 15 assists in 48 games across competitions. He finished second in the Golden Boot race with 22 goals in 34 league games.

"His mindset" - Mario Melchiot compared Chelsea's Cole Palmer to Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney

Palmer's gung-ho playing style has earned him a comparison to his idol Rooney. His enthusiasm on the ball and his eye for goal are similar to that of Manchester United's former captain.

Mario Melchiot made the comparison when assessing his incredible debut season at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea legend delved into the young forward's abilities (via One Football):

"What Cole Palmer is very good at [is this]. Sometimes you see young talents and they can see things in advance...Wayne Rooney is a great example – they’re young but they pick up the ball in areas you don’t expect it. Palmer picks up the ball and his mindset is already two steps ahead… I think some people think it’s about tricks or this or that. It’s about playing simple and knowing exactly what you’re going to do in your next step."

Palmer displayed confidence throughout last season, which went down well with Blues fans. He earned himself a place in England's squad for Euro 2024 and scored in a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final.

Many were surprised when Pep Guardiola agreed to part ways with Palmer last summer. He left Manchester City for Chelsea in a reported £42.5 million deal, perhaps one that got away from the reigning Premier League champions.

