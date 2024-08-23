Chelsea star Cole Palmer names one trait he'd steal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and other superstars

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer, who received the PFA Young Player of the Year for last season, spoke with GOAL about former winners like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

The youngster was asked about the traits he would pick from the previous recipients of the award. Palmer said that he would pick Cristiano's work rate and all of Rooney's attributes.

Watch Palmer reveal the 'superpowers' he would like to steal from current and former players:

Palmer is the third Chelsea player to win the award, after Scott Parker in the 2003-04 season and Eden Hazard in 2013-14.

"I want to win trophies with Chelsea" - Palmer

The 22-year-old moved to London from Manchester City last summer in a reported deal worth £40 million + add-ons. He made an instant impact, scoring 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

Palmer received the Fans' Player of the Year as well as the club's Player of the Year. He played five times for England at Euro 2024, scoring in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

The Englishman said that he had the Players' Player of the Year trophy as his phone wallpaper last season, which acted as motivation for him to drive his team on to success.

He, however, added that although individual honours are nice, winning trophies for his team is what drives him, telling Sky Sports:

"The (last) whole season was a great season for me personally and hopefully, we can kick on this season.

"I want to win trophies with Chelsea. That is the main thing, and then the individual awards are nice. It’s on me to produce for Chelsea, and that’s what I plan to do," he said.

Despite signing for the Blues a year ago, Palmer extended his contract till 2033 on improved terms, a testament to his exploits last season.

The attacking midfielder suffered an injury scare after the 2-0 UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first-leg win against Servette on Thursday (August 22) at Stamford Bridge.

He was seen walking off at full-time holding the back of his leg. Manager Enzo Maresca allayed any fears about his fitness, though, confirming that Palmer is fine and should be involved at the weekend.

