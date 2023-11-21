Chelsea star Cole Palmer reacts as ex-Manchester City teammate makes debut for national team

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has shown support to his former Manchester City teammate Rico Lewis after the defensive midfielder made his debut for the Three Lions.

Lewis made his senior debut for England on November 20 (Monday) when the Three Lions played a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia. He also won the Player of the Match award.

After the match, the 19-year-old took to social media and expressed gratitude towards the people who supported him in his journey. He wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far. It is an honor of a lifetime to represent @england," Lewis also added a white heart emoji.

Manchester City attackers Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and his other teammates, Oscar Bobb, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and more reacted to the post. Rico Lewis' former City teammate, Cole Palmer also commented on the post:

"Reeekz" Palmar added a few heart emojis to the comment.

Cole Palmer's comment

Chelsea's Cole Palmer also made an appearance in the match. He was substituted in the game in the second half in the place of Bukayo Saka in the 84th minute.

Former Premier League star set to sue Manchester City in court

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has said that the Etihad outfit is yet to pay him millions of unpaid wages. According to The Guardian, the Premier League side stopped paying the Frenchman in September 2021 after he was initially charged with rape and sexual assault. As a result, the Frenchman will be suing the Etihad outfit in the court.

The former City defender was also held in custody by the police. Earlier this year, in January, Mendy was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The court also organized a retiral for two charges in July.

The statement released on Mendy's behalf said (via The Guardian):

"Nick De Marco KC... is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorized deductions from wages.

"Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr. Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an employment tribunal."

The Cityzens used to pay $125,000 per week to the Frenchman, who made his last appearance for the club in 2021. After getting cleared of all the charges, earlier this year, Benjamin Mendy joined Ligue 1 side Lorient in the summer transfer window.