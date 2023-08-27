Chelsea star drops social media hint as Marc Cucurella gets linked with surprise Manchester United loan move

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson appears to have hinted at teammate Marc Cucurella's possible loan move to Manchester United with his activity on social media.

Manchester United have two specialist left-backs in their ranks in the shape of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, the Premier League giants have been forced to enter the market for a new option in the position, with both those players sidelined with injuries.

Malacia has been unavailable due to an unknown injury for over a month, while Manchester United's first-choice left-back Shaw recently picked up a serious muscle injury. The England international is expected to be ruled out for at least two months due to the issue.

Transfer new expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are, therefore, considering a move for Chelsea defender Cucurella. Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly already in touch with the Stamford Bridge outfit to discuss a potential loan deal.

Meanwhile, Blues forward Jackson may have hinted that the proposed transfer is more advanced than it seems. The Senegal international, who arrived from Villarreal for £31.8 million in July, is one of over 900k people to have liked Romano's Instagram post about United's interest in Cucurella.

Cucurella, 25, joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a whopping £62 million last summer. He earned a move to Stamford Bridge after impressing in his only season with the Seagulls, during which he helped them keep 10 clean sheets from 35 Premier League games.

However, the Spain international has struggled to reach those standards at the London-based club. He does not appear to have a place in new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans, as he is yet to feature for the club this season. The Argentine tactician prefers Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill over him on the left-hand side.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella not the only player on Manchester United's list

Chelsea could be open to sending Marc Cucurella out on loan this summer due to Mauricio Pochettino not favoring him. While that is likely to be good news for Manchester United, they are also considering other options. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have three left-backs on their shortlist.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon is also under consideration at Old Trafford. The Red Devils reportedly mulled over a move for the Spaniard when he was at Real Madrid three years ago. However, they opted to sign Alex Telles (now at Al-Nassr) instead.

Like Cucurella, Reguilon does not have a place in Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's plans. The Spaniard is yet to play for the north London giants this season. It thus makes sense for United to consider a move for him this late in the window.