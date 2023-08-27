Manchester United considering ex-Real Madrid defender alongside Marc Cucurella after Luke Shaw injury: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon alongside Chelsea's Marc Cucurella after Luke Shaw picked up a serious injury, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have two specialist left-backs in their ranks in the shape of Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, both players are currently on the treatment table, forcing Erik ten Hag's side to enter the market for a new full-back ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are considering a shock move to Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. The Premier League rivals are reportedly to be in contact over a loan deal for the Spain international.

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon is also under consideration at Old Trafford, according to the aforementioned source. Manchester United mulled over a move for the Spaniard when he was at Real Madrid three years ago, but opted to sign Alex Telles (now at Al-Nassr) instead.

Shaw is expected to be sidelined for at least two months after picking up a muscle injury. Malacia, meanwhile, has been unavailable for over a month due to an unknown injury. Manchester United are, therefore, considering left-backs available on the market and Cucurella and Reguilon fall into that category.

Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, is contracted to Tottenham until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, the full-back does not feature in new manager Ange Postecoglou's plans and is yet to play for Spurs this season.

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a whopping £62 million last summer. The Spaniard, though, is out of favor under new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino. The London giants could sanction the defender's exit, as they have Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen in their team.

Manchester United target Sergio Reguilon previously played for Real Madrid

Sergio Reguilon joined Real Madrid's youth ranks as a boy in 2005 and remained on their books for 15 years. After a loan stint with UD Logrones, he made his senior debut for Los Blancos in a 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss against CSKA Moscow in Russia in October 2018.

The left-back went on to make 22 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, providing three assists. He then had an impressive spell on loan at Sevilla in the 2019-20 season. He bagged three goals and five assists in 38 games for the La Liga club and helped them win the UEFA Europa League.

Reguilon's performances for Sevilla earned him a €30 million move from Real Madrid to Tottenham the following summer. He has made 67 appearances across competitions for Spurs, scoring twice and providing nine assists. However, he has not played for the club since April last year.