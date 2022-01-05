Chelsea star emerges as Sevilla's alternative if they fail to land Manchester United attacker - Reports

Sevilla will reportedly try to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech if they fail to secure the signature of Manchester United star Anthony Martial.

According to Todofichajes, Sevilla's sporting director, Monchi, has prioritized the signing of Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial during the ongoing January transfer window.

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in a deal worth £36 million in the summer of 2015. The Frenchman immediately became a regular member of the club's starting line-up during his debut season at Old Trafford.

The striker enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during the 2019-20 season as he scored 23 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United. Martial, however, suffered a massive fall from grace last season as he managed to score just seven goals in 36 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has fallen behind the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at Old Trafford. He has made just seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season and has scored one goal.

Anthony Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United in January. The Frenchman has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received. His agent Philippe Lambolay informed Sky Sports of Martial's desire to leave Manchester United during an interview with the media outlet in December.

Sevilla are believed to be keen to sign Anthony Martial. According to Sky Sports News, the La Liga club have offered to sign Martial on loan for the rest of the campaign but the Red Devils have reportedly rejected the offer.

Reports have suggested Sevilla could switch their focus to Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech if their move for Anthony Martial fails to materialize. The Morocco international joined the Blues from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €40 million.

The 28-year-old struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League during his debut season with the Blues. He made 39 appearances for the London giants in all competitions last season but managed to score just six goals.

Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. The Premier League giants are believed to be open to the prospect of parting ways with Hakim Ziyech.

Julien Lopetigui reportedly views Hakim Ziyech as an alternative to Manchester United star Anthony Martial. The club's sporting director, Monchi, is believed to be keen to bolster Sevilla's attack during the January transfer window.

Chelsea could look to keep hold of Hakim Ziyech amidst interest from Sevilla

Hakim Ziyech has made eighteen appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season and has contributed three goals. The 28-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability in a Chelsea shirt this season and could still be a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League table, ten points behind league leaders Manchester City. The Blues are also keen to retain their Champions League title and will therefore look to maintain the strength in depth they possess within their squad.

Sevilla could therefore cool their interest in Hakim Ziyech and focus on securing the signature of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in January.

