Chelsea star emerges as a target for Serie A side - Reports

Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham. The 23-year-old has found regular playing time hard to come by at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Edin Dzeko could be on his way out of AS Roma this summer. The club will therefore need to sign a long-term replacement for the Bosnian striker. Jose Mourinho, who is set to become AS Roma's head coach, could use his connections at Chelsea to persuade Tammy Abraham to make the move to Italy.

AS Roma sealed qualification for the Conference League after securing a 2-2 draw against Spezia in the final game of their Serie A campaign. The Italians will want to bolster their squad this summer as they prepare for a long and grueling 2021-22 campaign.

Tammy Abraham was Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, with 15 goals in 34 appearances. Abraham has scored twelve goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, but his progress has been hampered by a lack of regular playing time.

Thomas Tuchel has preferred to play Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Olivier Giroud ahead of Abraham this season. Abraham was left out of Chelsea's 23-man squad for their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City, which led many to believe that his time at the club could be coming to an end.

The Chelsea boss is desperate to sign a top-quality striker this summer and is reportedly interested in Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Chelsea will have to sell some of their fringe players like Abraham to raise funds for new signings.

AS Roma to face heavy competition to sign Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

Despite securing qualification for Europe and hiring Jose Mourinho as their coach for next season, AS Roma will face heavy competition for Tammy Abraham's signature.

Chelsea are ready to offer Tottenham several players including Tammy Abraham and Kepa in a player-plus-cash offer for Harry Kane, sources have told @JamesOlley 👀⏳ https://t.co/AaZFkkOoK7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2021

The England international has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs thanks to his performances for Chelsea. Tottenham, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are all said to be monitoring Abraham's situation at Chelsea.