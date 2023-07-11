Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez names Lionel Messi and Real Madrid legend as his references in football

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has named Lionel Messi and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as his references in football.

The Argentina international rose to stardom last year when he helped his team win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Seven of his 13 international appearances came in Qatar alongside Messi as the duo helped La Albiceleste win their third World Cup crown.

Fernandez described it as a 'dream' to play alongside Messi last year and he has claimed that he uses the 36-year-old as a reference in football. Along with his Inter Miami-bound compatriot, the Chelsea midfielder also named Zidane as a player who has had an influence on him.

Speaking on SportsCenter on ESPN (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk), the 22-year-old said:

"Along with Messi, my another reference in football is Zinedine Zidane."

Fernandez has, of course, never played with or against Zidane. He wasn't even born when the Frenchman won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 with his nation.

Fernandez would have seen and learnt from watching videos of the 51-year-old, who played in a similar position as the Chelsea star. The latter is currently without a job after managing Real Madrid over two spells.

According to the Daily Mail, Zidane is in contention to replace Carlo Ancelotti once the Italian becomes Brazil's manager next year. It remains to be seen if Fernandez ever gets to play for a team which is managed by the former Juventus midfielder.

'Turkish Messi' explains reason for choosing Real Madrid despite Barcelona interest

Barcelona were in a very public pursuit of Arda Guler this summer. However, he ultimately signed for Real Madrid after a €30 million fee was agreed with Fenerbahce.

Dubbed the 'Turkish Messi', Guler is tipped to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's first-team set-up next season despite being just 18 years old. He said at his unveiling earlier this month (h/t SNL24.com):

"I want to stay here. If they give me the opportunity to play, I’ll try. That’s why I’m here, I don’t want to go to another team. The coach called me and told me he wanted to see me live.

"He told me where he would employ me, we talked a lotI repeat that many clubs have presented an offer. But as soon as Real Madrid appeared, everything else lost value, they didn’t even need to convince me."

Barcelona failed to sign the 'Turkish Messi' after failing to sign Lionel Messi last month, when it became clear they didn't have enough funds to onboard his wages. The legendary Argentine playmaker has signed for MLS side Inter Miami instead.

