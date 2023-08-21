Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez shares strong four-word message online after missing crucial penalty in 3-1 loss to West Ham

Enzo Fernandez has shared a four-word message on his Instagram account after a crucial penalty miss in Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League loss against West Ham United yesterday (20 August).

Carney Chukwuemeka's sizzling right-footed shot canceled out Nayef Aguerd's seventh-minute headed goal. With just three minutes left in the first half, Raheem Sterling won a penalty for the visitors after a rash challenge from Tomas Soucek.

Fernandez stepped up to the plate but his shot was saved by Alphonse Areola, who dove well to his right. The miss proved to be costly, as the Hammers scored twice in the second half.

Moises Caicedo, who was subbed on in the 61st minute, was at fault for the last goal, conceding the penalty which was ultimately converted by Lucas Paqueta in added time. Fernandez has now shared a message on his Instagram profile.

The £106.8 million January signing from SL Benfica posted a photo of himself in a Chelsea shirt applauding the visiting fans at the London Stadium. He captioned it:

"We will be back😤"

Apart from the penalty miss, the 22-year-old Argentina international had a decent game, completing 90% of his 109 passes and creating four goal-scoring chances. He also won the only tackle he attempted, was not dispossessed even a single time and made five recoveries (h/t FotMob).

Fernandez will now look to help his team win their next game, which is a home clash against Luton Town on 25 August.

Mauricio Pochettino gives verdict on Chelsea star's performance against West Ham United

Moises Caicedo made his Chelsea debut as a second-half substitute against West Ham United.

The Ecuador international snubbed Liverpool in order to seal a British-record £115 transfer to Chelsea. But his debut in Chelsea blue was far from ideal. He conceded the penalty in stoppage time that ended the Blues' hope of a late comeback against the Hammers.

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed about the 21-year-old, to which he replied, via GOAL:

"He did well. Many positive things. Last minute we conceded a goal so we can't say nothing is wrong."

Caicedo won six of the 10 duels he contested and completed 31 of his 37 attempted passes. He also did not record a key pass and won one of the two tackles he attempted.

Regardless of his debut, the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is expected to partner Enzo Fernandez in the Blues' midfield this season.