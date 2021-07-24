Chelsea star eyes Inter Milan move - Reports

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly keen to join Serie A champions Inter Milan this summer. The 30-year-old is currently the second-choice left-back at Chelsea behind Ben Chilwell.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Marcos Alonso is trying to push through a move to Inter Milan this summer. Chelsea are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €15-20 million for the Spaniard, while Inter Milan are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Marcos Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016 for £24 million. The left-back was a revelation at Chelsea during his first couple of seasons at the club under the management of Antonio Conte.

He helped Chelsea win the Premier League during the 2016-17 season, the FA Cup in 2017-18, the Europa League in 2018-19 and the Champions League last season. Alonso has gone on to make over 160 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions in his five years with the club, scoring 24 goals.

The Spain international has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City last summer. The 30-year-old made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, and is desperate to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan are in the market for a left-back this summer after the departure of Ashley Young, who recently joined Aston Villa. Aleksandar Kolarov is currently the only senior left-back in the Inter Milan squad. The Serie A champions believe Marcos Alonso could be a valuable addition to the squad ahead of their title defence.

Juventus and Inter Milan 'in the running to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso' https://t.co/B0evLzDAXo — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 16, 2020

Chelsea will sell either Emerson Palmieri or Marcos Alonso this summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel currently possesses three quality left-backs in his squad in the form of Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard proved to be a useful back-up option to Ben Chilwell last season, but Tuchel preferred to use Palmieri as an impact substitute towards the end of the season due to his pace and attacking ability.

Chelsea are likely to sell either Palmieri or Alonso this summer. Inter Milan have shown interest in both left-backs but are only interested in signing either of them on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

