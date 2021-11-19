Chelsea star feels Stamford Bridge switch was 'perhaps wrong', set to battle for Tuchel's attention: Reports

Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez reportedly believes the decision to join Chelsea this summer on a season-long loan was 'perhaps wrong'. The Spaniard has struggled to break into Chelsea's starting XI since joining the Blues and has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

According to Marca, Saul Niguez is happy with his 'English adventure' but has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received at Chelsea. The 26-year-old, however, is keen to fight for his place in the starting line-up and will look to attract the attention of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel with his performances in training.

Most fans and pundits believed Chelsea pulled off the deal of the summer when they signed the highly-rated Spanish midfielder on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old was widely considered to be one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe prior to his move to Stamford Bridge. He has been heavily courted by a number of Europe's top clubs including Manchester United and Barcelona in recent years.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[ Saul Niguez 'does not hide' from the decision that his move to #Chelsea was 'perhaps wrong' as he cannot convince Thomas Tuchel to use him more. @marca via @Sport_Witness Saul Niguez 'does not hide' from the decision that his move to #Chelsea was 'perhaps wrong' as he cannot convince Thomas Tuchel to use him more.[@marca via @Sport_Witness]

Saul Niguez scored 43 goals in 340 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competitions prior to his move to Chelsea. He helped the club win the La Liga title last season and the Europa League during the 2017-18 season.

Saul has, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of English football. He endured a dismal debut for Chelsea in their game against Aston Villa as he was taken off at half-time after struggling to make an impact on the game.

The midfielder has made just five appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has fallen behind the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Ross Barkley in the pecking order at Chelsea.

Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Saul Niguez due to the performances of Conor Gallagher

Chelsea v Southampton - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has quickly become one of the brightest prospects in English football during his loan spell with Crystal Palace this season.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in ten league appearances for Patrick Vieira's side this season and made his first appearance for England this week against San Marino.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly highly impressed with the performances of Conor Gallagher and is likely to include the midfielder in his plans for the club next season. The Blues are therefore unlikely to exercise their option to sign Saul Niguez for €40 million from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar