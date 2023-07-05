Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech responds with cheeky jibe after failed Al-Nassr medical due to knee problem 

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech has responded with a cheeky jibe after his move to Al-Nassr reportedly fell through due to a failed medical.

The Saudi Pro League outfit were keen to make Ziyech their latest big-name signing until the move was halted due to a reported knee problem in his medical. As per the Sun (h/t TalkSPORT), Al-Nassr attempted to reduce the offered wages after the incident.

Ziyech has now posted an Instagram story where he is sitting on a training pitch with both his legs visible, and captioned it "Knee problems, right?? [two laughing emojis]. The move to Faris Najd is apparently off the table.

However, that doesn't mean the Morocco international won't leave the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer. He struggled for playing time last season, starting just nine times across competitions.

Ziyech's contract still has two years left on it and leaving Chelsea seems to be his best bet to rekindle his career. He joined the Blues from Ajax three years ago for a fee of £32.6 million.

The 30-year-old has since registered 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 appearances, winning three trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

Hakim Ziyech's move to PSG faltered in January due to Chelsea's fault - reports

Hakim Ziyech was close to sealing a late loan deal to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the winter transfer window last season.

However, according to PSGTalk, the Blues sent the wrong documents three times, which led to Ziyech staying at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season. Addressing the situation, then-Chelsea manager Graham Potter said in February:

"I spoke with him afterwards. I mean, obviously, it’s part of football. These things, they can happen. I can only speak on how I found Hakim. He’s been great. Well, he’s disappointed to get to that point. And he’s a human being.

"You know, you think you’re in one place and then you’re in a different place, but he’s professional, he knows the game, he knows life, he’s supportive of us, the support of the team, and he wants to just get back and help and play."

PSG went on to win the Ligue 1 title last term while the Blues finished 12th in the league. Ziyech made just eight league appearances after his move to Les Parisiens fell apart.

