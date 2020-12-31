Chelsea star Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Serie A return 

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho might consider switching to the Serie A in the future, the player's agent Joao Santos believes. Santos has said that although Jorginho is happy to remain at Stamford Bridge, he could consider a move back to Italy when his contract with Chelsea runs out.

Jorginho, who was a lynchpin at the heart of midfield for Chelsea in Frank Lampard's first season in charge, has found himself on the sidelines more regularly, as N'Golo Kante has been preferred in the middle.

The player's professionalism is, however, widely acknowledged by the Chelsea faithful. And Jorginho's agent feels that the Italy international is happy at West London, saying in this regard:

“It was a great year for Jorge; he did very well in the national team as well. Next year, there will be the European Championship, where he hopes to do very well with Italy."

Santos elaborated further and hinted at Jorginho's move to the Serie A in the future when he said:

“As for Chelsea, they are not very well placed in the table now, but being a young team, it takes time. Jorge is a Chelsea player, and he is very happy there, but I wouldn’t rule out a return to Italy in the future."

Jorginho, who followed his previous manager Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli, is currently in his third season at the club despite the departure of the Italian.

Jorginho is not yet surplus to requirements at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have often been deployed in the same role this season for Chelsea

An injury-free N'Golo Kante's return to the Chelsea fold has left Jorginho on the bench at times. The last time Jorginho completed 90 minutes in the Premier League was in the goalless draw against Manchester United on Matchday 6.

Moreover, the midfielder has also been relieved of his spot-kick duties, with his miss against Arsenal a week back illustrating his struggles from 12 yards.

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley out on loan, one could argue that Jorginho's place is far more guaranteed. However, Kante's emergence as the pivot has changed things around this season.

Earlier in the summer, the Chelsea ace was linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, with his agent saying:

“Jorginho still has a three-year contract with Chelsea, this one plus two more. I heard a lot about Arsenal and PSG in the last few days, but the reality is that so far no official offer has arrived for the player."

Frank Lampard is unlikely to sell Jorginho any time soon, as the 29-year-old brings a unique dimension and control to proceedings. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be desperate to return to winning ways when they take on Manchester City on January 3.