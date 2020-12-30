Kai Havertz is already regretting his move to Chelsea: Raymond Hinko 

Chelsea's new signing Kai Havertz could already be regretting his decision to switch to West London, according to Sport BILD journalist Raymond Hinko.

Hinko feels that under-fire Havertz is supposedly alongside a host of 'bores' in the Chelsea midfield that haven't been creating enough in the past few games.

The journalist further stated that Havertz should not have swapped Leverkusen for Chelsea in the bid to secure a larger sum of money.

He wrote:

“Kai Havertz, even if he doesn’t say it out loud, will have already cursed a hundred times that he moved from Leverkusen to the midfield bores of Chelsea, following the lure of money. Everything went to pieces."

Hinko stressed on the fact that Chelsea's precious talent has only been warming the bench as of late:

“No celebrating Christmas, far away from his family, trapped on the island, not even strumming a few contemplative songs on his piano. Instead, watching from the draughty bench against bottom-of-the-table Arsenal in a 3-1 defeat. Then substituted for the last quarter of an hour. A kind of mercy killing. The maximum punishment for such a great talent."

Havertz was snapped up by Chelsea for a whopping £71 million ahead of this season, but the attacking midfielder has now gone seven matches without a goal or an assist.

Chelsea's Havertz has scored only four goals in 20 games

Kai Havertz has endured an underwhelming campaign for Chelsea thus far

Three of Havertz's four goals for the Blues across 20 games came in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley, which makes for grim reading. Havertz was one of the many marquee additions by Chelsea in their spending spree prior to the start of the season. However, his failure to adapt in the Premier League, along with a positive COVID-19 result, has disrupted his progress at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard and a large majority of the Chelsea community have backed the 21-year-old to become a huge asset to the club in the coming years, but Hinko has openly criticized his situation.

Chelsea spent a combined £155 million on Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner & Kai Havertz last summer 💰



Players often deployed out of position, lack of adaptability against different defenses, and repeated injuries have troubled sixth-placed Chelsea.

Havertz is likely to remain on the bench against Manchester City in the Blues' next game. He'll hope to showcase his quality in 2021, which is a crucial year for Lampard and his Chelsea squad.

