Chelsea star Kai Havertz reveals reason behind rejecting Bayern Munich and joining the Blues

Kai Havertz has revealed why he turned down Bayern Munich and joined Chelsea in the summer. The German footballer was on the radar of the Bavarians, who have a knack for picking up the best young talents around Europe with expert ease.

Havertz was expected to follow in the footsteps of other young stars around Germany but chose to move to Chelsea instead. The Blues signed the player from Bayer Leverkusen in a £71m deal in September this year.

Since joining Chelsea, the German midfielder has already shown flashes of the brilliance that made him a lucrative prospect for Bayern Munich. Havertz has now opened up on why he chose Stamford Bridge instead of the Allianz Arena.

A desire to learn from Franke Lampard made Havertz choose Chelsea

Havertz wants to win the Premier League with Chelsea.

Havertz revealed that Chelsea’s vision and ambition helped him ignore the advances of Bayern Munich. The German midfielder spoke of the desire to win the Premier League with the young attacking side that is taking their chances at Stamford Bridge.

"It was important for me to join a club with a vision. An exciting change is taking place. We are a young team with many great players. We think offensively. We want to build something up here and attack. That motivates me a lot and then a title with Chelsea is worth a lot more," said Havertz.

The German also spoke of his admiration for Frank Lampard. Havertz even hinted that the opportunity to learn from the Chelsea boss was too hard to turn down.

"I was always impressed with his scoring threat. I found that outstanding for a midfielder. That’s what I want to measure myself against. The fact that he was so successful and at the same time so personable impresses me," revealed Havertz.

Even though Chelsea spent a lot of money to secure his services, Havertz revealed that he felt no pressure from his price tag.

"Well, that’s the way the football market works. I can’t help it. That’s why I don’t put any emphasis on it. I try to play football well. I don’t have my transfer fee in my head when I go out on to the pitch," said Havertz.

Havertz already has four goals from ten appearances for the Blues this season. The young German has made a bright start at his new club and appears to be getting better as the season unfolds.