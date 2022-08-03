Meet Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga's WAG who won 2020 Spain Miss Universe and is an ex-basketball player 

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and 2020 Spain Miss Universe Andrea Martinez recently acknowledged that they were seeing each other.

Posting a cozy, loved-up image on Instagram, the pair, who had been quietly dating for a while, took the step of making their relationship public.

Chelsea teammates Jorginho and Kai Havertz have congratulated the keeper on Instagram since (via the Sun) the announcement.

While Havertz commented “Oh Kepinho” with a heart-eyed emoji, Jorginho enthusiastically congratulated the Spaniard, commenting “Kepinhaaa papi” under a post.

Kepa’s WAG Andrea Martinez is a woman of many talents. Before winning the 2020 Miss Universe Spain by beating Andrea de las Heras from Madrid and Ainhoa Portillo from Malaga, the model aspired to be a professional basketball player.

Martinez was one of the star basketball players at her high school in Leon, northwest Spain. Eventually, she went on to represent the Castilla y Leon district team, travelling around Spain to compete in youth championships.

The 29-year-old was even called up to Spain’s U15 basketball team in 2006 and represented her country.

Martinez also does her fair share of social work, emerging as a vocal advocate for anti-bullying. She was subjected to bullying at school and now uses her fame in Spain to spread awareness against it.

Kepa Arrizbalaga closing in on Chelsea exit

With Edouard Mendy dominating the scene at Stamford Bridge, the most expensive keeper in history, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has become an afterthought for Thomas Tuchel.

To get regular game time and present himself as an option for Spain manager Luis Enrique at the FIFA World Cup later this year, the £71.6million man could seek a summer exit.

As per Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), Chelsea are in talks with Napoli for a season-long loan deal for the 24-year-old keeper. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Serie A outfit are unwilling to cover Kepa’s wages in full.

They are reportedly only willing to pay 25% of his wages (£150,000/week), while the rest will have to be borne by the Blues.

It's, however, believed that the west Londoners could ask Napoli for a £1.25million loan fee for the former Athletic Bilbao man. Kepa, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2018, has a contract with Chelsea till June 2025.

