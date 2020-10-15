Chelsea star Mason Mount as fit as N’Golo Kante, per latest tests

N’Golo Kante has been the epitome of fitness in football - and Chelsea - in recent years, but might be sweating to hold on to that trophy at the moment. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mason Mount has matched the Frenchman step for step and has emerged as Kante’s strongest rival for the honour of being Chelsea’s fittest.

The 21-year-old is a favourite of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, having played under him on loan at Derby.

When Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge, one of his first decisions was to recall Mount, who was immediately drafted into the first team. The youngster responded brilliantly, becoming a consistent presence in Lampard’s team. Mount appeared 53 times for Chelsea last season – the most by a Blues player - and also scored 8 goals.

That earned him a maiden call to the England National team and the Chelsea player has even managed to impress Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate. Mount has earned rave reviews for his work rate, off the ball efforts and the desire to press.

And the latest tests revealed that one of the reasons for his success is his impressive fitness, which he replicates at Chelsea as well.

Gareth Southgate: “It’s Mason Mount’s pressing game that impresses me most. He never stops.”



Mason Mount: pic.twitter.com/d2OaGUd389 — 𝗱 𝗮 ꪜ 𝗲. (@doc3d) October 14, 2020

Mount’s fitness makes him pivotal to Chelsea’s plans

Chelsea recently held a set of fitness-related tests and Mount ended up joint top of the charts in the results, alongside the ever-dependable Kante. It is believed that Lampard’s fondness of Mount is rooted in the English youngster’s desire and commitment on the training ground, which is second to none.

Mason Mount rivals N'Golo Kante as fittest player at Chelsea after latest testshttps://t.co/zzGKKg28to #CFC — Callum (@CallumVurley) October 15, 2020

Inside reports reveal Mount aims to be one of the best on the football field as well. He apparently took Chelsea’s decision to make so many new signings this summer in his stride and was prepared to fight for his place in the team. The arrival of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge had put Mount’s place in the Chelsea team under scrutiny, especially since the Blues paid a lot of money for the duo.

However, despite being dropped for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace before the international break, the Englishman still retains his manager’s trust and has already appeared 5 times for the Blues this season, scoring 1 goal.

Lampard continues to be impressed by Mount’s attitude and quality and believes that there’s a lot more to come from the youngster

What Mason’s done is exceptional and there is a lot more to come. That’s part of the great thing about working with someone who has that attitude, mindset and quality.