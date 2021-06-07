Chelsea star N'Golo Kante responds to Ballon d'Or talks

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has dismissed talks of winning this year's Ballon d'Or. The French midfielder believes the talks of winning the France Football trophy are premature and there is a long way to go.

N'Golo Kante played a crucial part in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph this season. He was the man of the match in the final and majority of the knockout stage games, and fans have been rallying for him to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

N'Golo Kante has been on press duty with France and was asked about winning the Ballon d'Or: " It's a bit early to talk about it now. We are in the middle of the year, there are six months left. It’s not necessary to say today that I deserve it." — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 6, 2021

Ahead of Euro 2020, N'Golo Kante was asked about his thoughts on the Ballon d'Or talks during a press conference. The Chelsea midfielder quietly dismissed the suggestion and claimed it was too early to predict who would lift the trophy in December.

He said:

"It's a bit early to talk about it [Ballon d'Or] now. We are in the middle of the year, there are six months left, and lots of matches and competitions to play. It's not necessary to say today that I deserve it. A few years ago I was in the top 10. It was the first time and it was nice. But winning it is another story.

"It's a great individual reward. I see it as the result of a good season for the players. It's not a goal I'm working on. Those who won it in the past are players who have achieved great things during their career."

Pogba: "I said a long time ago that, if Chelsea won, it would be appropriate for #Kanté to win the Ballon d'Or. It would be deserved. He's always performer well. I'm not surprised what he's doing, I'm just surprised he's still doing it. He has always played matches like that." pic.twitter.com/daedO0XASk — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 5, 2021

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante more popular than Ballon d'Or nominee Kylian Mbappe

In a recent poll conducted by Odaxa where football fans voted, N'Golo Kante finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe in terms of popularity. When the topic was brought up at the press conference last night, the Chelsea star said:

"I don't pay much attention and I focus on the goals of the team. It can touch me a little, but we try to do what we have always done. Be natural, give the best of yourself on the pitch. As for the praise, it is exaggerated, and it's not necessary."

N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe will now be teaming up to face Germany next Tuesday. The two Ballon d'Or contenders are likely to be among the first names on the teamsheet as they are in undroppable form.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava