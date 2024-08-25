Chelsea star Noni Madueke posts and deletes X-rated message about Wolverhampton ahead of Premier League clash

Noni Madueke has caused a stir on social media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25. The Blues' winger aimed an X-rated message at Wolves on his Instagram story before quickly deleting it.

Enzo Maresca's side play their second Premier League game later this afternoon at the Molineux. Madueke has upped the stakes with his post ahead of the game. He initially wrote on his Instagram story:

"Everything about this place is sh*t. Wolverhampton."

Madueke then deleted his post and put up a new post, writing:

"Damn wrong Instagram account.. you lot are too fast."

Madueke has made one appearance for Chelsea this season. He came on as a substitute during the 2-0 Europa Conference League win against Servette on Thursday (August 22). He got on the scoresheet in that game, scoring his side's second.

He didn't play a part in Maresca's side's Premier League opener against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, which the Blues lost 2-0 at home.

Madueke's future has been up in the air as Chelsea have already signed new wingers. Pedro Neto and Joao Felix have joined the club, casting doubts over Madueke's participation this season.

He joined the club in January 2023 and has so far scored 10 goals and set up three more in 47 appearances. The 22-year-old is contracted until 2030 but Newcastle United have reportedly shown interest in signing him. Madueke has an estimated market value of €28 million.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca urges Noni Madueke to be more consistent

Enzo Maresca has frozen Raheem Sterling out of the Chelsea first team. With Noni Madueke not starting a game yet this season, many wondered whether he'd face the same treatment.

Maresca, though, has claimed he likes Madueke. However, the Blues boss has urged Madueke to be more consistent during the training sessions. He told the media following the UECL win against Servette (via We Ain't Got No History):

“I really like Noni. The only problem with him probably is that he has to understand he needs to be consistent during the week; every training, every training, every training. But he is a good player and he is doing well with us."

Maresca then addressed rumors linking Madueke with a Chelsea exit. He acknowledged that anything can happen as the transfer window is still open. However, he reaffirmed his liking of Madueke's profile as a player.

