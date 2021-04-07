Chelsea star offers crucial update on his future amid rumours of Serie A return

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has said he is very happy at the West London club amid rumours linking him with a return to Italy. The 29-year-old was reported to be on his way out of the club under former manager Frank Lampard as he was not always a first-choice option in midfield for the former Chelsea boss.

However, with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Lampard in January, Jorginho has become a central figure in the side once again, clearing any doubts about his future at the club.

No Chelsea player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Jorginho (6).



Tucking away another penalty. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qO8wjHUcUT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

Jorginho has now gone on to commit his immediate future to Chelsea. The Italian stated that he is solely focused on finishing the campaign well and securing a place in the Italian national team ahead of the Euros.

“I’ll tell you the truth. At the moment, how am I going to think about the future two years from now, having what I still have to play this season? Then the Euros are coming,” Jorginho told TNT Sports.

“So, honestly, there’s no way to think ahead. In fact, I’m very happy here. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example," Jorginho added.

Jorginho is enjoying regular playing time once again at Chelsea

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018 and played under the newly-appointed Maurizio Sarri. The duo had previously worked together at Napoli prior to their moves to London.

The Italian international quickly secured a place in the starting XI at the club, starting 37 out of the 38 league games in his debut season. Sarri’s departure in the summer of 2019 saw Lampard appointed as new Chelsea boss, a change which saw Jorginho’s involvement in games reduce.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard has since been sacked by Chelsea and Jorginho has regained a regular spot in the team under Thomas Tuchel. The midfielder has started all but one Premier League game since the German’s arrival at the club.

100% - Only James Milner in 2016-17 (7/7) has scored more goals in a single Premier League season with all of them coming from the penalty spot than Jorginho this term (6/6). Specialists. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/B40mdNrsLc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

The Italian still has two years left on his contract at Chelsea. Although his agent has always entertained the idea of the player moving back to Italy, a transfer seems unlikely at the moment. Jorginho could even be awarded a new contract at Chelsea if he can continue to perform well.