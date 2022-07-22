“We’d love to have you at the club” – Chelsea star opens up on chat with Sterling before Stamford Bridge move

Mason Mount has confirmed he spoke to Raheem Sterling regarding a move to Chelsea. The Blues star claims he wanted to play with the former Manchester City star and convinced him.

Chelsea signed Sterling earlier this month for a reported £50 million deal from Manchester City. The 27-year-old claimed he was joining the club to take them back to the top after penning a five-year deal.

Mount spoke to the media regarding the first transfer made by the men's team under the new ownership and revealed his hand in the deal. The midfielder admitted talking to Sterling regarding a move and was quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

"I spoke to him a little bit when we were away on international duty. He didn't have a clue what was going on. He just said there was interest there and I was obviously saying: 'We'd love to have you at the club.'"

Continuing to talk about Sterling, Mount added:

"I know what he is like as a person as a player. I've played with him for the last couple of years with England and he's a top, top guy with a lot left to go and a lot more winning to do, so it's brilliant to have him."

Mason Mount happy with Sterling's move to Chelsea

Mason Mount was asked if he was surprised by Manchester City's decision to let Sterling join Chelsea. He claimed that was not something he gave a thought to and only spoke about the new Blues player.

He said:

"I don't really think about all that kind of stuff. We are just adding another world class, top player to our team. He has been brilliant for [City] for however many years and he has won so much. So for us to get him, we are lucky. He is going to do everything he can to be at the top of his level to win stuff with us. And we are a team with a lot of ambition and a lot of will to win."

Mount has two years left on his current Chelsea contract and is set for a new deal.

