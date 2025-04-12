Chelsea star Pedro Neto makes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decision as he ranks top 3 ‘greatest’ athletes in history

Pedro Neto has picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on his Saturday Social appearance while naming his top three greatest athletes in history. The Chelsea winger omitted Ronaldo altogether, placing Messi in first (via Albiceleste Talk on X). He put basketball legend Michael Jordan in second, while golf legend Tiger Woods came third.

The absence of Ronaldo is particularly striking when considering the sheer sum of his career. The legendary Portuguese sharpshooter made his name a global brand with his feats on the pitch, racking up over 900 official goals. He also won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, while winning five UEFA Champions League trophies.

Currently 40 years old, he is still Al Nassr’s primary threat in Saudi Arabia. He ended the 2023–24 season with 35 league goals, and this season, he has continued to set the pace, racking up 21 goals in 25 league games.

Messi, for his part, keeps adding to his legacy in the MLS. The Inter Miami striker tallied 21 goals and 11 assists last season in the league, leading them to the Supporters' Shield. This season, he has already scored three times in four MLS games, and he has no intentions of slowing down.

When Sir Alex Ferguson picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Back in 2015, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. The former Old Trafford boss made it clear where his loyalties lay, given that he was at the helm when the Portugal icon was just starting to explode onto the scene.

Reflecting on the qualities that set the Portuguese forward apart, Ferguson said (via SPORTbible):

"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game.

"I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

Lionel Messi has since left Barcelona, playing at Paris Saint-Germain before leaving Europe entirely for Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine has also gone on to win the FIFA World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to reach those heights with the Portugal national team.

Messi also racked up an unprecedented eight Ballon d'Or awards, while Ronaldo has won just five. However, the Portuguese legend has crossed 900 career goals, while his Argentine counterpart has gotten past 850.

