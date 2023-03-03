Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets his £270,000 Lamborghini rewrapped as he reveals its stunning new look

Amidst his ongoing struggles on the pitch, Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has turned his attention toward his flashy car collection. The Gabonese striker recently posted on Instagram, showcasing his sleek Lamborghini being shipped off to France for a makeover (via The Sun).

The £270k chrome-wrapped supercar was seen being picked apart by skilled mechanics, as Aubameyang shared a series of progress shots with his followers. The Lambo was then given a fresh, updated look and spotted cruising through the streets in all its glory.

Futball News @FutballNews_ Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent out his magnificent Lamborghini off to be repackaged and refined.



Aubameyang has experienced a tough campaign on the football pitch as he is facing difficulties with getting into Chelsea’s first eleven. Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent out his magnificent Lamborghini off to be repackaged and refined. Aubameyang has experienced a tough campaign on the football pitch as he is facing difficulties with getting into Chelsea’s first eleven. https://t.co/vEmwrNod8c

It's not the first time that Aubameyang has hit the headlines for his love of high-performance vehicles. The striker famously crashed one of his Lamborghinis back in 2019, while playing for Arsenal. But that hasn't deterred the former Gunners forward from investing in more supercars.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea last summer but the striker has yet to make a real impact at Stamford Bridge. He has scored just three goals in 18 games across all competitions.

The forward's struggles have also seen him left out of the Blues' Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal fans hurl abuse at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he drives away in Lamborghini Arsenal fans hurl abuse at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he drives away in Lamborghinimirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/GUj3uzXiVy

A look at some of the Chelsea players' cars

A thrilling video surfaced in February revealing the flashy vehicles that Chelsea players drove to training sessions at Cobham (via Sport Bible).

Jorginho, the Italian midfield maestro who recently made a move to rival team Arsenal, was seen behind the wheel of a striking bright red Ferrari.

Meanwhile, full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James pulled up in equally impressive rides - a Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes G Wagon. Not to be outdone, fellow England star Mason Mount was also caught on camera cruising in a sleek Mercedes.

Kai Havertz and Wesley Fofana have been spotted driving Lamborghini Urus models. Perhaps the most intriguing development was that midfielder N’Golo Kante has traded in his beloved Mini Cooper for a brand new Mercedes GLE worth a whopping £70,000.

The Frenchman had made headlines during his Leicester days for cruising around in the humble £10,000 Cooper. However, Kante seems he's decided to upgrade his wheels after all these years.

Poll : 0 votes