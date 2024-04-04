Chelsea star has no plans to leave amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid - Reports

Chelsea defender Reece James reportedly has no interest in leaving the Blues amid rumors linking the player with a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Football Transfers, the Parisians recently contacted James over a move in the summer (via PSG Talk). However, it is believed that the west Londoners are also unmoved in their position to keep the right-back.

Real Madrid have also shown interest in the 24-year-old as they seek a long-term replacement for an aging Dani Carvajal. Although both transfers would be high-profile, PSG and Los Blancos may just be getting away with one, given James' injury concerns.

This season, the England international has played just nine matches across competitions, bagging one assist. He's currently out with an injury and has missed a total of 32 matches across competitions this campaign.

However, it seems as though James is focusing on regaining his fitness and returning before England head out to the European Championships in the summer. Overall, he has played 156 senior matches for Chelsea, bagging 11 goals and 21 assists across competitions.

James won the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Blues in the 2020/21 season and has one other trophy to his name at Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen whether he will feature for his club team before the end of the campaign.

Chelsea release statement in support of Conor Gallagher after online abuse

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have released a strong statement in favor of their midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been subject to online abuse over the last few days. The England international seemingly snubbed a mascot's handshake before his team's 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday, March 30.

This clip of Gallagher avoiding the handshake went viral on social media, and the 24-year-old faced severe backlash online. However, the Blues said in a statement (via Sky Sports):

"Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnely, which has been taken considerably out of context."

"The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities feel welcome."

On the pitch, Gallagher has been a massive presence for Mauricio Pochettino this season. He has played 39 matches across competitions, bagging four goals and seven assists.

The Blues are up against Manchester United in their next league fixture on Thursday, April 4.

